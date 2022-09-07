Voting ends for Conservative leadership election as winner will be announced Saturday

Voting has ended in the Conservative party's leadership election -- but its members still need to wait until Saturday to find out who will be the next leader.



The party is using a ranked-ballot system to choose its next permanent leader among five hopefuls: Pierre Poilievre, Jean Charest, Leslyn Lewis, Scott Aitchison and Roman Baber.



Patrick Brown's name is still on the list despite his disqualification in July, and the party says anyone who puts him first on their ballot will see their vote transferred automatically to their second choice.



Whoever wins will become the fourth permanent leader of the party, after Stephen Harper, Andrew Scheer and Erin O'Toole.



Candice Bergen, who took over the role of interim leader after O'Toole's ouster in February, announced yesterday that she won't run in the next federal election.