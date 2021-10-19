Wainfleet and Port Colborne Lions Clubs collecting food donations for Port Cares amid rising need

People in Port Colborne and Wainfleet are being asked to help the Lions Clubs collect food for the Port Cares Reach Out Centre food bank.

Although the clubs have held the door-to-door food drive for more than 40 consecutive years, organizers say it's even more important this year in light of the ongoing financial stress of the pandemic.

Port Cares is reporting a 35 percent increase in people accessing services since the start of the pandemic. Executive Director Christine Clark Lafleur says they served a record-breaking 103 families and individuals on one day last week. Currently, 1,700 people are actively accessing the food bank and 740 people are registered for the hot meals program.

The Lions clubs will be collecting donations left out on doorsteps on Saturday, October 23rd starting at 9 a.m.

Donations will also be accepted at the Christian Life Assembly on Barrick Road and at the Wainfleet Meridian Credit Union.

Some of the most-needed items include canned fruits and vegetables, canned pasta, dry soups and side dishes, juice boxes, and hygiene products.

Financial donations can also be contributed through the Port Cares website.