Wainfleet cracking down on illegal parking following last weekend's mess on Quarry Rd.
Wainfleet is getting tough on people who are flooding local hotspots to swim, but parking illegally.
Council has passed a new by-law making infractions subject to a penalty of $100.
Township officials say it will be strictly enforced, and will include the towing of vehicles.
Places residents will be ticketed include; parking prohibited by sign, facing the wrong way, not angled to the road, stopping to impede traffic, stopping on a bridge, double parking and parking in an emergency route.
-
St. Catharines City Councillor Mat SiscoeDowntown streets closing on weekends
-
Ontario Fruit & Vegetable Growers’ Association Chair, Bill GeorgeThe announcement from the Ontario government regarding outbreaks in Windsor-Essex
-