Wainfleet hosts Christmas Market

Wainfleet will be hosting a Christmas Market.

Coordinator of the Wainfleet Markets Judy Aarts says 38 vendors will be participating, selling everything from handmade soaps to clothing to food.

Mayor Kevin Gibson says the markets are important to rural communities. "...I think the vendor interest really speaks to people's determination to keep their spirit strong and morale up as Christmas approaches."

All vendor fees and food and toy donations brought in by shoppers will be supporting the Wainfleet Volunteer Firefighters Association Annual Christmas Basket Drive.

The market will be happening from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sundays from November 15th to December 6th.

The pavilion will be located off of Dayboll Lane on the West Side of the Township complex. Parking is free.