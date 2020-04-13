Wainfleet issues a Storm Watch and will open arena for residents if they need to be evacuated

Wainfleet has issued a Storm Watch as the region remains under a wind warning.

Officials in the township say Environment Canada and the NPCA are currently forecasting winds up to 100km/hr this afternoon and this evening, and that could significantly increase water levels and waves along the Lake Erie Shoreline.

Current Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry models suggest water levels could increase by 1.0m above current levels, and wave heights of 2.0m are also possible all along the Lake Erie shoreline from Haldimand County to Fort Erie.

Water levels are expected to build throughout the day and peak on Monday evening.

Wainfleet says this situation is to be regarded as dangerous and risk to property is significant.

In response to this information, Wainfleet Fire and Emergency Services (WFES) has placed all personnel on notice and Response Teams are standing by if needed.

Operations staff, including members from Recreation and Roads Departments, are also standing by for potential road closures and tree clearing.

Should evacuations be necessary, the Wainfleet Arena will be set up as a reception centre for Wainfleet residents who need to take refuge from the storm.

Those residents needing assistance can call the Community Support Team (CST) at 905-899-3463, extension 249.

For the safety of public and staff, enhanced COVID-19 protocols will remain in place at all Township facilities throughout this event.

Wainfleet’s Emergency Operations Centre, which is already on partial activation due to the current provincial and local states of emergency, will continue to monitor and respond to any storm-related issues.

For more information, contact the Township of Wainfleet, 905-899-3463.