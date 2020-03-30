Wainfleet launching online portal for burn permits

Wainfleet is moving to an online burn permit system.

Residents who want to apply for a permit can visit wfes.burnpermits.com to create an account, apply for a permit, and pay online.

Once ready to conduct a burn, residents will need to call a toll free number (1 844-905-2644) to report the fire.

Meanwhile a controlled burn training session planned for April 4th at the new Fire Hall has been postponed indefinitely.