Wainfleet millwright wins $50,000 on Instant Jackpot ticket

A Wainfleet man has an extra $50,000 in his bank account after a lottery win.

Denis Gauthier was the winner of in an Instant Jackpot game after buying the ticket at the Avondale on Lincoln Street in Welland.

It is Gauthier's first big prize.

The 55-year-old millwright said he plays the lottery every week. "I couldn't believe it when I found out I won," he said. "I checked it again and showed my wife – she was jumping for joy!"

He plans to put his winnings in the bank and decide what to do with it later. "I purchased a trailer back in May, so this helps. I also purchased a gift for our anniversary," he smiled.