Wainfleet officials are reporting an increase in illegal dumping amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Road staff and By-law Enforcement officials say they have seen a ‘considerable’ increase along roads.

Residents found guilty of illegal dumping can be fined $500 or more.

Wainfleet officials have also reorganized the township’s website into sections along the top left-hand side to make it easier to find information about COVID-19.