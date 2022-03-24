Wainfleet passes 2022 budget with plans to improve ball diamonds, soccer fields, and walking trails

Wainfleet Council passed its 2022 municipal budget at a special meeting this week.

The spending plan includes $9,710,857 in Capital Expenditures, $5,965,094 for Operating Requirements and a $1,117,874 contribution to the infrastructure levy.

Overall, the Township’s budget will cost an additional $0.70 cents per day in property taxes for the average residential home assessed at $294,450.

That amounts to $256.79 over the course of the year – a 5.9% increase versus 2021.

Property taxes include municipal, regional and educational portions.

“Past years budgets have been difficult to manage and there was a great deal of catching up to do,” said Wainfleet Mayor Kevin Gibson. “I’m very proud of all the Councillors for sticking to getting that work done and getting us back on track and of our residents whose feedback and support of our Council have made this possible.”

Some projects moving forward this year include the Gents Road Bridge, as well as the Community Complex Renovation.

The renovation is a 4 year project which includes over $1M in combined federal and provincial funding and will see improvements to the Township baseball diamonds, soccer fields, washrooms, and tennis court, as well as a new pavilion and walking trail.

The Township’s proposed new Fire Hall to replace Station 1 (Winger) and Station 2 (Wainfleet Village) is poised to begin construction this year, pending final direction from Council.