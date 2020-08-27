Wainfleet passes new parking bans to deter defiant beachgoers

Wainfleet is continuing to crack down on beachgoers not following the rules by now controlling parking on the sideroads leading to the beach areas.

Council decided in an emergency session to amend its parking bylaw to include additional restrictions for parking on Brawn Road, Sideroad 18, Daly Ditch Road, and Minor Road extending to Lake Erie.

Signs are currently going up.

Beachgoers instead encouraged to visit the Bona Fide beaches in the area, including Reeb’s Bay Beach, the Regional Beach or the NPCA’s Long Beach and park legally.

Parking tickets have been increased to $100 in the township.

“Most people – even long-time Wainfleeters – don’t realize that the Township only owns 66 feet of beach frontage at Augustine Beach with the rest of the beach being privately owned,” said Mayor Kevin Gibson. “We are taking the steps we need to limit parking and the occupancy of our section of beach to something that is reasonable.”

The Mayor confirmed Council’s intention to limit parking and continue to ramp up enforcement of the increased fines and towing of vehicles.

“Those parking illegally should not be surprised to find that they have been both ticketed and towed. It’s going to be an expensive day and a long walk to the impound yard for those who want to push their luck,” he warned.