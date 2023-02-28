Police searching for fifth suspect after a shooting incident in Wainfleet

Four suspects are in custody and Niagara Regional Police are searching for a fifth after a shooting in Wainfleet.

It was just about 5:30 last night when police were called to a report of a shooting in the area of Concession Road 6 and Wellandport Road.

The initial report has at least one shot being fired but when officers arrived at the home there were no injuries and the suspects ran from the area.

The NRP issued a shelter in place for residents as they brought in the K9 unit, the OPP, and a helicopter to search the area.

Four suspects were located and they were unable to find the fifth.

The shelter in place has now been lifted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.