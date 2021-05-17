Wainfleet residents can start applying for beach parking pass

Wainfleet residents are able to sign up for the new Resident Parking Permit program.

Starting today, residents can complete an online application form, listing up to 4 vehicles registered to their Wainfleet property address.

“Residents have been expressing concerns to municipal staff about parking near beach hot spots during the summer season for some time,” said Wainfleet By-law Officer Mark Tardif. “Public input and strong support from Council have translated into a new opportunity for residents to access local water features, while keeping traffic flow and parking under control.”

There are two ‘resident parking’ areas currently outlined for the pilot project including the west side of Brawn Rd, starting where the pavement meets the gravel road and ending at the Gord Harry Trail, and on Lakeshore Rd near Quarry Rd, on the North side (abutting the Quarry).

Residents can start applying now by visiting the Township website at wainfleet.ca/parking.