Wainfleet starts distributing donated masks

Wainfleet is starting to distribute its portion of a large face mask donation.

Some of the non-medical grade face masks donated by MedSup Canada have been given to local churches to help the organizations safely continue outreach programs through the holidays.

More masks will be given to other community organizations and business locations in the new year.

Mayor Kevin Gibson says, "This is a great opportunity to outreach to the community where we can pull together to help to keep our residents a little safer – especially those who might not have easy access to these masks."