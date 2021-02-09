Wainfleet steelworker wins $1000 a day for life

A Wainfleet steelworker says his dream has come true after winning $100 a day for life.

Craig Melowsky matched five numbers plus the Grand Number to win the top prize of $1,000 a day for life with DAILY GRAND in the January 28, 2021 draw.

He opted for the lump sum prize of $7 million.

“I used the OLG Lottery App and saw Big Winner. I knew my dream had come true!”

The father and grandfather said other than his plans to retire, he is going to complete some home renovations and possibly purchase a cottage. “I’d also like to treat myself to a new boat and vehicle.”

“It feels good to know I can live my life on my own terms, even though I don’t think it will change that much,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at All Ways Convenience on King Street in Vineland.