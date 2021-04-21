Wainfleet unveils new parking program for locals

Wainfleet has unveiled a new pilot program for residents to park at the beach.

The program, which will be in place for the duration of the year, will see Wainfleet residents able to pay a small fee to apply for a ‘Resident Parking Permit’ sticker.

The permit will allow them to park vehicles registered to them, in special ‘permit parking’ zones on the west side of Brawn Road and the north side of Lakeshore Road.

The parking controls take effect immediately and the ability to apply for the resident permit program expected in the coming days.

“One of the biggest things we were hearing from Members of Council over time, was the inability of local residents to access popular beaches and waterfront areas during the high season,” said Wainfleet By-law Officer Mark Tardif. “The Resident Parking Permit Program is a great way for us to help control parking issues, while showing residents the respect of giving them additional access to these locations in their own municipality.”

“The ability of Fleeters to go to the beach or go for a swim after a hard day’s work is a tradition that goes back generations,” said Mayor Kevin Gibson. “With the permits only being available to residents, we are taking a major step forward in making sure that will continue in the future.”