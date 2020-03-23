Wainfleet warning that playgrounds are not disinfected
A reminder from Wainfleet that playground equipment is not disinfected against COVID-19.
The township says while playgrounds remain open, outdoor play equipment and spaces are not being disinfected and cannot be guaranteed virus-free.
Officials in Wainfleet also only performing 'essential interments' right now at the township's cemetery.
They are selling plots only for essential purposes until further notice, and there is a limit of 2 family members to attend during the sale of plots for a funeral service.
Only immediate family members are being asked to attend the ceremony.
Effective March 12, 2020, the Ontario Government declared a State of Emergency and advised that all large gatherings must be restricted to 50 persons or less.
Wainfleet says it will be strictly enforcing the measure and will be implementing a "safe distance protocol" for employees and the public.
