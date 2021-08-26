Walk a Mile to return to local neighbourhoods as pandemic restrictions continue

Walk a Mile will be a little different this year as COVID-19 restrictions continue.

Similar to last year's Walk A Mile COVID Style, Gillian's Place will be hosting Walk A Mile YOUR Style this year.

Instead of coming together in the Pen Centre to don high heels and walk through the mall, supporters are invited to wear pink and march through their own neighbourhoods.

The event will begin and end with special ceremonies hosted by CKTB's Tim Denis on Facebook Live.

People registering for the event will get a special lawn sign, t-shirt, reusable water bottle, balloons, and a face mask.

Walkers and businesses are also encouraged to decorate their properties in pink to help raise awareness for the October 16th event.

Funds raised help to support the free services provided to women and non-binary people and their children facing violence and abuse.

As the pandemic forced people to stay at home, there has been a stark rise in domestic violence incidents and organizations like Gillian's Place are struggling to keep up with the demand.

Registration is available at WalkAMileInHerShoes.ca.