Walk-in COVID-19 vaccines available at public health clinics in Niagara Falls, NOTL, and Wainfleet
It will be even easier to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot in Niagara Falls, Niagara-On-The-Lake, and Wainfleet today.
Niagara Region Public Health clinics in those areas are welcoming walk-ins for anyone 12 and up today who needs either a first or second dose.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available without an appointment.
The clinics are open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The Niagara Falls clinic is at the MacBain Centre on Montrose Road, the Niagara-On-The-Lake clinic is at the community centre on Anderson Lane, and the Wainfleet clinic is at Firefighters' Community Hall on Park Street.
The Niagara Health Seymour-Hannah clinic in St. Catharines also continues to offer first doses without an appointment at any time, while people needing a second dose can join the stand-by line between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. daily.
Currently 68.3 percent of Niagara residents have at least one dose, while 54 percent have completed the two shot series.
