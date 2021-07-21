Walk-in COVID-19 vaccines available at public health clinics in Niagara Falls, NOTL, and Wainfleet

It will be even easier to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot in Niagara Falls, Niagara-On-The-Lake, and Wainfleet today.

Niagara Region Public Health clinics in those areas are welcoming walk-ins for anyone 12 and up today who needs either a first or second dose.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available without an appointment.

The clinics are open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Niagara Falls clinic is at the MacBain Centre on Montrose Road, the Niagara-On-The-Lake clinic is at the community centre on Anderson Lane, and the Wainfleet clinic is at Firefighters' Community Hall on Park Street.

The Niagara Health Seymour-Hannah clinic in St. Catharines also continues to offer first doses without an appointment at any time, while people needing a second dose can join the stand-by line between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

Currently 68.3 percent of Niagara residents have at least one dose, while 54 percent have completed the two shot series.