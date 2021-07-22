Walk-ins welcome at public health vaccine clinics in NOTL and West Lincoln today
Walk-ins are once again welcome at some Niagara Region Public Health mass vaccination clinics today.
People going to the Niagara-On-The-Lake and West Lincoln clinics do not need appointments for first or second doses of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Both clinics are at the community centres in those areas.
Anyone 12 years old or older is welcome.
Clinics are open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The Niagara Health Seymour-Hannah clinic in St. Catharines also continues to offer first doses without an appointment at any time, while people needing a second dose can join the stand-by line between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. daily.
