Walk off the Earth member to address 4000 Niagara College graduates

Sarah Blackwood will be Niagara College's guest speaker at this year's convocation ceremony.

The leading member of Juno-award-winning band, Walk Off the Earth, will address almost 4000 of Niagara’s graduating students at the College’s upcoming Spring Virtual Convocation ceremonies.

Blackwood will be the special guest speaker and an honorary diploma recipient during the ceremonies, which will take place over five days with 10 virtual events broadcast live from the Welland Campus.

“I am so happy to announce that I will be your spring 2021 convocation speaker,” said Blackwood in a video message addressing the Class of 2021 graduates. “Make sure to join in the virtual celebrations June 21st to the 25th as we honour your hard work and all your accomplishments.”

The College is also preparing to reach a 'highly-anticipated historic milepost' - its 100,000th graduate.