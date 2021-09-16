Walk out planned at Western University as police continue to investigate sexual assault allegations
Students at Ontario's Western University are planning to walk out of classes tomorrow to protest what they call a "culture of misogyny'' on campus and a failure by the London school to address it.
The event is being planned as police investigate allegations of druggings and sexual assault during orientation week.
Western says it takes the recent allegations seriously and is offering a wide variety of supports to students
