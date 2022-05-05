iHeartRadio
Walk planned in St. Catharines for missing and murdered indigenous women and girls

Today is the National Day of Awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

A red dress walk is planned through downtown St. Catharines starting at city hall this evening.

It begins at 5:30 outside city hall. Then there is the walk through downtown which ends at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre around 7:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to wear a red dress if they have one and bring a drum.
 

