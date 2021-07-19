Walker family and Walker Industries make major donation to Canada Summer Games facility

The main facility for the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games is getting a big boost thanks to the Walker family and Walker Industries.

Walker President and CEO Geordie Walker announced a $3 million donation for the facility at Canada Games Park near Brock University. "This particular facility will have very long term impacts in the Niagara Region for a number of really critical reasons. It's playing host to really a once-in-a-generation event in the Canada Summer Games, where the country is really coming here to Niagara. And secondly it's a shining example for the community in the power of partnership as its really a unique partnership between Brock University and St. Catharines and Thorold and the Niagara Region."

It will be known as the Walker Sports and Ability Centre and Walker Founder Plaza in recognition of the contribution.

Once completed, the facility will host a sport performance centre, a health and well-being centre, a twin-pad arena, a 200 metre indoor track, sport offices, and a multipurpose field house.

Multiple local dignitaries spoke on the Walker family's long history of donating to local causes, such as the Walker Family Cancer Centre, Walker Complex, and Walker YMCA.

Although the facility will be used by the elite athletes from across Canada participating in the Canada Summer Games in August of 2022, when the games are finished the facility will be used by the broader Niagara community.

The Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games are happening August 6 - 12, 2022 featuring a wide variety of disciplines including baseball, diving, rowing, and wrestling.