Walker Industries steps up to help Niagara Health buy an MRI machine

Walker Industries is chipping in $500,000 to help Niagara Health buy another MRI machine.

Shelia Bonapace, speaking on behalf of the Walker family, says, "Niagara Health has been an important focus of Walker Industries for many years. We are pleased to assist with the project to bring a 3rd MRI to Niagara."

The Niagara Health Foundation is trying to raise $2,770,000 to buy a third MRI machine and reduce the wait time in the region, which is currently 27 percent longer than average.

The latest gift follows a $1,000,000 donation made in honour of Kerry Cornelius earlier this month.

When the funds for the machine are secured it will be installed in the St. Catharines hospital. The online fundraiser continues.

The Walker Family and Walker Industries have been supporters of Niagara Health for years now, most notably with a $5,000,000 gift toward the Walker Family Cancer Centre.