Wall Street enters a bear market as the S&P 500 dives 3.9%

stock market

Wall Street entered a bear market Monday as the S&P 500 sank 3.9%, bringing it more than 20% below the record high it set in January. 

Fears about a fragile economy and stubbornly high inflation have slammed the stock market in recent days and sent Treasury yields surging to their highest levels in years. 

A report last week that inflation was getting worse, not better as many had hoped, sent a chill through markets that carried over into this week. 

Investors expect the Federal Reserve will get more aggressive to get inflation under control, even if it risks a recession.

