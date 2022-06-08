Wallenda will return to Niagara Falls 10 years after his tightrope walk

Niagara is marking the 10th anniversary of the tightrope walk by Nik Wallenda.

Wallenda will be in Niagara Falls for a ceremony next Wednesday to officially unveil a new limited-time exhibit created by Ripley Entertainment, installed at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls.

It was back in 2012 that Wallenda became the first person to walk directly over Niagara Falls on a high wire.

He crossed an 1,800-foot-long, 7-ton wire from the U.S. side of the falls to the Canadian side at a height of around 200 feet in about 25 minutes.