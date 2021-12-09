Wallet found with $1000 cash inside returned to grateful owner in Port Colborne
Goodwill is alive and well in Niagara.
While on a foot patrol through the Vale Centre in Port Colborne an anonymous person surrendered a wallet they had found with over $1000 cash inside.
Niagara Regional Police say they were able to locate the wallet's grateful owner.
The person said the money was for their children's Christmas presents.
