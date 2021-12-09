iHeartRadio
-6°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Wallet found with $1000 cash inside returned to grateful owner in Port Colborne

port colborne gad

Goodwill is alive and well in Niagara.

While on a foot patrol through the Vale Centre in Port Colborne an anonymous person surrendered a wallet they had found with over $1000 cash inside.

Niagara Regional Police say they were able to locate the wallet's grateful owner.

The person said the money was for their children's Christmas presents.

12

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK DEC 9

    better.com boss is "sorry" for 'blundered' Zoom firing of 900 staff. Merck announced a deal with a Whitby-area company to manufacture its new COVID drug in Ontario. Bank of Canada left its interest rate unchanged which means people will continue to see historically low interest rates as we ring in the new year. Apple to be the first company to be valued at $3.0 trillion. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    Great Holiday Food Drive is tomorrow - Betty-Lou Souter Community Care

    On December 10th, we’ll be collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations all day at Market Square in St. Catharines and other locations throughout Niagara. Let’s stuff the buses and help families in need!
  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    view from the drive thru - What are we googling?

    view from the drive thru - What are we googling?