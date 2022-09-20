'Walrus whisperer' and Marineland settle decade-long lawsuit: Phil Demers

It appears the decade-long lawsuit between Marineland and a former employee is over.

Philip Demers, a former marine mammal trainer at the Niagara Falls theme park, says the lawsuit against him has been dropped.

He says the legal matters have been resolved without costs, and the walrus at the centre of the dispute will be re-located as soon as possible.

Demers, who formed a special bond with Smooshi the walrus, says the offspring of Smooshi, Koyuk, will also be rehomed.

Demers was highly critical of Marineland and its treatment of its animals.

Marineland sued him for millions of dollars in 2012 on claims of trespassing and threats to employees.

Demers then countersued in 2014 citing defamation and abuse of process.

A GoFundMe account has raised $226,000 to help Demers pay for his legal costs.

A statement is expected to be released tomorrow with more details on the development.