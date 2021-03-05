Walter Gretzky dies at 82

Ontario arenas will be missing a familiar face after the death of Walter Gretzky.

Walter was a well known supporter of local sports, often spending many weekends at rinks in the Brantford area, happily signing pucks and speaking with hockey fans.

His son Wayne addressed Walter's death, writing on Twitter, "It's with deep sadness that Janet and I share the news of the passing of my Dad. He bravely battled Parkinson's and other health issues these last few years, but he never let it get him down."

Wayne calls his dad the family's 'team captain' and writes, "He truly was the Great One and the proudest Canadian we know."

Walter received the Order of Canada in 2007 for his contributions to minor hockey and dedication to charity.

Walter was 82.