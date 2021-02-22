Want to be part of the St. Catharines Farmers' Market this year? You can apply until March 22nd
Applications are now open for farmers and producers to join the St. Catharines Farmers’ Market for this spring/summer season.
The market will run every Thursday and Saturday between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. in spring and summer.
The city is especially looking for new vendors that produce products containing locally grown ingredients.
Applications and full details on the market, including a list of existing vendors, rules and regulations, selection criteria and market stall rental rates can be found online at www.stcatharines.ca/farmersmarket.
Applications are open until March 22.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Sue-Ann Staff and Jon BraithwaiteROUNDTABLE with Sue-Ann Staff and Jon Braithwaite
-
Underdogs Boxing Club - how small businesses try to stay afloat during pandemicClosed while in lockdown, how are they holding up? Are they at risk of closure? Has the pivot to digital helped? https://www.underdogsboxing.org/
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE Feb 22WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE Feb 22 No confirmed variants in Niagara. Are we ready to move the region to RED zone? What’s the criteria? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.