Want to be part of the St. Catharines Farmers' Market this year? You can apply until March 22nd

Applications are now open for farmers and producers to join the St. Catharines Farmers’ Market for this spring/summer season.

The market will run every Thursday and Saturday between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. in spring and summer.

The city is especially looking for new vendors that produce products containing locally grown ingredients.

Applications and full details on the market, including a list of existing vendors, rules and regulations, selection criteria and market stall rental rates can be found online at www.stcatharines.ca/farmersmarket.

Applications are open until March 22.