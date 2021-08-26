Want to lead a new rec program in St. Catharines or have an idea? The city wants to hear from you

The city of St. Catharines is looking for public feedback on how it can spice up and update its recreation programs.

An online survey has been created for people to provide input on their interests and passions for community programs.

Potential instructors will also be given the ability to pitch a possible course they could lead.

“The impacts of the pandemic on our programming have been extensive. We want to take those impacts and use them to create something positive. As we emerge from the pandemic, we have this unique opportunity to examine our programming and find new ways to entertain and educate our residents, creating a recreation landscape that serves a wider range of interests and needs,” said Lori Mambella, manager, Programs and Culture Services.

Residents can also email their programming ideas to RecIdeas@stcatharines.ca.