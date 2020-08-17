Want to try your hand at sewing, good luck finding a machine
Add sewing machines to the growing list of hard to find products.
Like toilet paper and sanitizing wipes, sewing machines are being scooped up as soon as retailers put them on shelves.
And it's not just because people are bored during the pandemic and suddenly getting crafty, it's believed the surge in demand, is being fueled by the demand for face masks.
Online retailer Etsy says as many as 110,000 sellers have sold a total of 29 million face masks worth $346 million U.S.
