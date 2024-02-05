Wanted 28-year-old man with 'Snitches Get Stitches' tattoo known to frequent Niagara

A 28-year-old man, who is known to frequent Niagara, is wanted on a Canada Wide Arrest Warrant.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public's help locating Moises Medeiros, who is described as a Latin American.

He is 5'7", 180lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He often has a dark thin beard.

He also has several tattoos including one on the back of his neck of hands holding jail bars, and the words 'Snitches Get Stitches' on the left side of his neck.

Medeiros is serving a 2-year sentence for Possession of a Prohibited Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, and is wanted now due a breach of his statutory release.



He is known to frequent Niagara, the GTA, and Hamilton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.