WANTED | 38 yr old Port Colborne man wanted after assault on woman involving stun gun and firearms

Police are looking for a 38 yr old Port Colborne man after the alleged assault of a woman early this morning involving firearms and a stun gun.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Bell Street and Davis Street at 2:30 this morning where they found a woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

She was transported to a local hospital for further treatment for her injuries suffered from the assault which involved physical force and injuries from weapons including a firearm and stun gun.

Police believe up to six suspects could have been involved, and they have charged four suspects so far,.

They are looking for a 38 yr old man believed to be armed and dangerous.

Jason Brian Burd of Port Colborne is believed to have escaped from the house prior to police arrival.

An arrest warrant is being sought for Burd as he is wanted for assault with a weapon, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He is describes as white, 6'2, approximately 250lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, tattoos on left thigh – skull with red eyes, and left calf – skulls and flames, and right thigh.

Bird's current location is unknown. He has significant ties to Port Colborne and Welland.

If the public sees Burd or know his location they are asked not to approach him. Call the police.