Wanted man arrested after stabbing at Jordan campground

A wanted man has been arrested after a stabbing at a campground in Jordan.

Niagara Regional Police arrested 41 year old Omar Baxter this morning after a victim was stabbed during a fight at the Big Valley Campground on Sunday morning.

Baxter has been charged with assault by choking, theft under $5,000, two counts of uttering threats, forcible confinement, assault, attempted murder, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with probation.

The victim in the case was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.