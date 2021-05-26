Wanted man arrested following Niagara Falls stabbing

A man has been arrested after a stabbing in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police officers arrested 20 year old Noah Taylor in St. Catharines without incident after issuing a warrant for his arrest.

It comes after officers responded to a disturbance in the Stamford Street and Third Avenue area on May 21st.

When they arrived on scene they discovered a man had been stabbed. He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.