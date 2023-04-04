Wanted man arrested in St. Catharines and facing drug charges

A wanted St. Catharines man has been arrested and is facing drug charges.

Niagara police say officers were patrolling the area of Byron Place and Shakespeare Avenue when they spotted a suspect wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

35 year old Piotr Stefan Zawadazki was arrested and is facing a number of drug related charges.

Police say upon searching the suspect they found 128.4 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 259.4 grams of suspected fentanyl, and 216 suspected methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) pills.

the drugs have an estimated street value of $66,880.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009356.