Wanted man arrested in St. Catharines near Montebello Park

A London man wanted in North Bay has been arrested in St. Catharines with a loaded gun.

Earlier this week, Niagara Police received information from the North Bay Police Service that a man wanted for an armed robbery was believed to be in Niagara.

Yesterday morning officers located and arrested the man in the area of Montebello Park in St. Catharines.

Officers say they found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun inside a cross-strapped satchel being worn by the suspect across his torso.

26-year-old Joshua Shirley of London, ON was arrested and is facing various charges.

