Wanted man surrenders to police after St. Catharines KFC stabbing

A wanted man has surrendered himself to police after a stabbing in St. Catharines.

Yesterday's arrest of 27 year old Nicholas Chambers comes after a May 31st stabbing at a Kentucky Fried Chicken on Hartzel Road.

A Niagara Regional Police investigation determined a man was stabbed during a fight between two men over how one of them was wearing his mask.

The victim was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Chambers was identified as a suspect in the case and was wanted on an aggravated assault charge.

