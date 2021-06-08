Wanted man surrenders to police after St. Catharines KFC stabbing
A wanted man has surrendered himself to police after a stabbing in St. Catharines.
Yesterday's arrest of 27 year old Nicholas Chambers comes after a May 31st stabbing at a Kentucky Fried Chicken on Hartzel Road.
A Niagara Regional Police investigation determined a man was stabbed during a fight between two men over how one of them was wearing his mask.
The victim was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Chambers was identified as a suspect in the case and was wanted on an aggravated assault charge.
