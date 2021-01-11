WANTED | Man wanted after stabbing in St. Catharines Sunday evening

A man is wanted for a stabbing in St. Catharines.

It happened on Sunday January 10th just before 7 p.m. in the area of Church Street and Calvin Street.

Police say a 48 year old man stabbed a 47 year old man after a fight broke out.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The suspect, Roger G. Vanblaricum of no fixed address, is wanted by police for a charge of aggravated assault.

Vanblaricum has ties to St. Catharines. He was last seen in the area of Church Street and Calvin Street.

Police are asking you to not approach the suspect and call 911.

There is no threat to the public as this was a targeted event.