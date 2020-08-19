WANTED | Man wanted in sexual assault investigation in Niagara Falls

Niagara Police are looking for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting two teen girls in Niagara Falls back in May.

Officers were made aware of the alleged assault on two 16 yr old girls this week, and officers went to a Butternut Boulevard home in Niagara Falls where they arrested a woman and executed a search warrant.

The 33 year old woman from Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with two counts of obstructing justice.

The name of woman is not being released as it may identify the victims.

Detectives are seeking an arrest warrant for 33 yr old Daniel John Vermont of Niagara Falls in relation to his role in the investigation.

He is wanted for two counts of sexual assault.

He is described as a Black male, medium build at 225 lb, brown hair, with green eyes.

Vermont's current location is unknown.

Detectives believe Vermont is aware he is wanted and is attempting to elude arrest.

He could be driving a red 2014 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, Ontario licence # CHZN402 (see similar photo).

Anyone who may know the location of Vermont or may have any information about this investigation is asked to call the police at 905-688-4111 "dispatch".



