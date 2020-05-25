WANTED | Niagara Falls man wanted on assault charges
A man is wanted after an alleged assault in Niagara Falls.
Police say they were called to a disturbance on Wednesday May 20th, in the area of Armoury St. and Crysler Ave.
Investigators believed a man forced his way into the home and assaulted the resident.
Detectives have issued a warrant for the arrest of 35-year-old Brent Milan of Niagara Falls.
He's wanted on various charges including assault and theft.
Investigators have reason to believe Milan is in the Niagara area and that this was a targeted incident.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 4, ext. 5610.
