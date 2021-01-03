WANTED | Police searching for suspect in Niagara Falls shooting

Niagara Regional Police are searching for a suspect in relation to a Niagara Falls shooting.

Officers were called to the area of Jepson Street and Crysler Avenue just before 10am on Saturday, January 2nd.

They found a 25 year old man suffering from a gun shot wound.

The victim was airlifted to an out of region hospital with life threatening injuries.

23 year old Nicholas Keighan-Scordino of Niagara Falls is wanted for:

Discharge firearm w/ intent

Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm w/o license

Unauthorized possession of a weapon (2 Counts)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle

Fail to comply with release order (2 Counts)

He is described as 6'1", 150lbs, slender build, with short black hair, and hazel eyes.

He is believed to be driving a 2016 Grey Acura TLX bearing Ontario marker CLFE275.

Police say if you see him, do not approach him. Call 911.

Keighan-Scordino is considered armed and dangerous.

However, police say there is no threat to the public as this was a targeted event.

Detectives are asking anyone who resides in the area that has video footage, or vehicles with dash cams that may have been in the area between the hours of 8:30am-10:00am, on January 2nd, 2021, to review their video footage and contact detectives if they observe anything suspicious.

Anyone with information, may have witnessed this incident, or been in the area, is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009315.