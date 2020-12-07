WANTED | Suspect wanted for human trafficking after 19 yr old woman discovered in Niagara Falls

Police are looking for a suspect after a 19 yr old woman was found in Niagara Falls, believed to be a victim of human trafficking.

Officers were called to a business in the area of Thorold Stone and Kalar Roads Sunday morning at 6am.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 19-year-old woman in need of assistance.

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service Human Trafficking Unit became involved and were able to identify a suspect in relation to the investigation.

36-year-old Branden Fraser of no fixed address is wanted for trafficking and assault.

Fraser has ties to the GTA, Quebec and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

He was last seen in the area of Lundy’s Lane and Kalar Road in the City of Niagara Falls.

Anyone with information in regards to his whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 9544@niagarapolice.ca