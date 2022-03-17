Warm weather in Niagara today beats 1999 record

Niagara is enjoying a warm spring-like day, and the heat will go down in the record books.

The temperature has unofficially reached 20 degrees this afternoon at the Niagara District Airport, beating a previous high of 15.2 degrees in 1999.

Environment Canada tracks the highest and lowest temperatures since 1972.

The lowest temperature on this day was back in 1976 when it was -12.

Fog patches will develop once again tonight, and tomorrow's high is a more seasonal 8 degrees.