Warm weather in Niagara today beats 1999 record
Niagara is enjoying a warm spring-like day, and the heat will go down in the record books.
The temperature has unofficially reached 20 degrees this afternoon at the Niagara District Airport, beating a previous high of 15.2 degrees in 1999.
Environment Canada tracks the highest and lowest temperatures since 1972.
The lowest temperature on this day was back in 1976 when it was -12.
Fog patches will develop once again tonight, and tomorrow's high is a more seasonal 8 degrees.
