Warm weekend in Niagara but reality hits us again Monday

Niagara is in for a temperature roller coaster this weekend.

While today's high is plus 2 degrees, tomorrow we creep up to 7, and then on Sunday the high is 17.

The Weather Network's Doug Gillham tells CKTB the spring forecast is calling for wild temperature swings in March and April.

"We will have some mild days, but we aren't done with winter just yet."

He says arctic air will return to the region.

On Monday, Niagara snaps back to reality, with snow in the forecast with a high of 1.