A Canadian athlete has won gold and set an Olympic record.

Damian Warner from London, Ontario is taking home the gold medal after a stellar showing in the decathlon.

He is now the fourth decathlete in history to beat 9,000 points, coming in with a record shattering 9,018. The previous Olympic record was 8,893.

He is the first Canadian to win gold in the decathlon and also has a bronze medal from the Rio Games.