Warning about Niagara-on-the-Lake waterfront after death of a dog

A warning from Niagara-on-the-Lake following the death of a dog.

The Town releasing a statement saying it has been made aware that a dog has died as a result of potential exposure to a toxic cyanobacteria after attending the waterfront at Ryerson Park.

Town Staff has been in contact with the Upper Canada Animal Hospital, who saw the dog following its death, and although there is no proof of the official cause of death, the veterinarians highly suspect the bacteria in the water.

The Ministry of Environment and Niagara Regional Public Health have both been notified and testing for Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) was conducted today.

Town Staff is working with the Region to prepare signage at the location, cautioning the public.

Temporary Town signs are being posted in the meantime.

The Town is also initiating appropriate monitoring at other waterfront areas in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Toxic cyanobacteria is extremely dangerous, and even fatal for both animals and humans if ingested.

Out of an abundance of caution, the town is asking the public to avoid the waterfront area until test results return.

