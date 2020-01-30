WARNING | Fake job posting for city of Port Colborne
Officials with the city of Port Colborne are warning of a fake LinkedIn job posting.
City staff are investigating the fraudulent posting for an entry level Office Assistant position that went up earlier this week.
The city is currently looking for an HR Clerk, camp leaders, and a seasonal beach coordinator.
Those legitimate postings can be found on the city's website.
ALERT ⚠️ | Have you seen this LinkedIn job posting?— City of Port Colborne (@PortColborne) January 29, 2020
This is NOT a City of Port Colborne job posting.
Staff is currently investigating & we apologize for any inconvenience this job posting has caused.
To learn more about our current opportunities, visit https://t.co/4y27HQhvRz pic.twitter.com/DHuc9u9ehe
