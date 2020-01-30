iHeartRadio
WARNING | Fake job posting for city of Port Colborne

CKTB-News- LinkedIn fake post

Officials with the city of Port Colborne are warning of a fake LinkedIn job posting.

City staff are investigating the fraudulent posting for an entry level Office Assistant position that went up earlier this week.

The city is currently looking for an HR Clerk, camp leaders, and a seasonal beach coordinator.

Those legitimate postings can be found on the city's website.

