Warnings about door to door salesmen in Niagara

Financial Services Regulatory Authority is warning people about door to door salesmen.

The group says there have been reports that scammers are hitting people in Niagara.

Russ Courtney, Senior Media Relations and Digital Officer with the FSRA, says they start out with a simple plan to get your personal information, "They are coming across as very helpful saying 'hey I am going to help you' or 'I hold the ticket to unlock some savings for you'. "

After you sign up they are using your information to increase mortgages or put a lien on your home.

If you believe you have been a victim the FSRA is reminding you to file a complaint with police.

Courtney adds that you should always verify the identify of someone coming to your door, "when there is someone coming to your door take the time and take the caution to verify their identity and verify the company they work for."

If the matter involves your mortgage, or a mortgage broker or agent, you are being asked to contact FSRA.

More information at https://www.fsrao.ca/